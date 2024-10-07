Open in App
    • WrestleZone

    Triple H Thanks Goldberg For Coming To WWE Bad Blood, ‘We’ll Talk More Very Soon’

    By Colin Tessier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CqBGF_0vxyuFGI00
    Photo Credit: WWE

    Triple H teases that there’s more to come with Goldberg .

    WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was shown in the crowd at WWE Bad Blood on October 5. World Heavyweight Gunther targeted him in a promo, and the legend hopped the barricade. Officials held him back, and Goldberg said, “You’re next,” teasing a potential return to the ring.

    In a tweet, Triple H shared a clip in which he could be seen talking to Goldberg backstage. He thanked the former world champion for coming to WWE Bad Blood. Triple H also wrote that they would “talk more very soon.”

    Triple H On Goldberg’s Future

    Triple H commented on Goldberg potentially returning to the ring at the WWE Bad Blood Post-Show Press Conference . Raj Prashad of Uproxx Sports asked Triple H about the possibility.

    “I can tell you, as you said, Atlanta loves Bill Goldberg, and that’s why he was here tonight,” Triple H said. “He was with his wife and his son, always gonna get a huge reaction here. You know, things get said. I can tell you that Bill came back, he was not too happy with Gunther, and we’ll see. The further you go, time catches up with all of us, and so the further you go, those talks get further and further away from reality.

    “But I don’t know. I saw Bill earlier in the day, and it was great. I saw Bill later in the day, and there was a different look on his face with a spark in his eye, so I would say never say never.”

    WrestleZone will provide more information as it becomes available.

    The post Triple H Thanks Goldberg For Coming To WWE Bad Blood, ‘We’ll Talk More Very Soon’ appeared first on Wrestlezone .

