Davey Richards Coming Out Of Retirement, Set For Atomic Legacy Wrestling Event

Davey Richards is coming out of retirement.

Richards previously announced that he was retiring from wrestling in March 2023 amidst allegations of domestic violence, which he adamantly denied . At the time, his wrestling school, Team Ambition, cut ties with him , as did Prestige Wrestling. Richards was previously set to return to the ring with FXE Wrestling’s Crush Live event on February 18, 2024, but the show was canceled.

Atomic Legacy Wrestling announced that Davey Richards would be coming out of retirement to compete at their November 30 event.

Richards has competed all over the wrestling world. He had successful runs in ROH and TNA. Richards is a former ROH World Champion, and he held the TNA World Tag Team Championship five times. He has also won titles in NJPW, MLW, PWG, and Wrestling REVOLVER, among other companies.

