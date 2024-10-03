Open in App
    • WrestleZone

    Shawn Spears Comments On Potentially Wrestling Cody Rhodes in WWE

    By Jayakrishna Dasappan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvNkC_0vt8CN7n00
    Photo Credit: WWE

    ‘The Chairman’ Shawn Spears returned to NXT a few months ago.

    The pair are friends in real life, but they engaged in a feud in AEW after Spears’ infamous chair shot to Rhodes’ head in June 2019. Recently, Spears discussed the possibility of running it back with Rhodes in WWE.

    While speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast , Shawn Spears mentioned that both he and Cody Rhodes are very busy. But if Rhodes wants a match he certainly can come find him.

    “He hit a different level. Right now, we’re kind of geared and focused on the CW launch and the CW debut in Chicago, but let me know, you’ll probably see him again before I do. That’s how busy we both kind of are. And if you do, float it in his ear a little bit, he knows where to find me. I’m not hard to find. I’m not hard to find at all. No chairs, I promise.”

    Shawn Spears on hitting Cody Rhodes with a steel chair leading to his nickname ‘The Chairman’

    Spears made an impact in AEW. On his debut, he attacked Cody Rhodes with a steel chair busting up the American Nightmare. This resulted in him earning the nickname ‘The Chairman.’ Spears reflected on the moment and how an accident led to his nickname.

    “So Cody was an EVP at the time, and we went back and forth on, I think we talked about this before. He said, swing for the fences. I said, hands? [He said] No hands. I went, all right. And you know I love that guy more than you know. He’s the godfather to my sons. I think it was maybe a week after I was done feeling horrible about what had happened, I kind of texted him. I said, Hey, man, I think we run this a little bit. Chairs and wrestling have been around since the beginning of time, but how can we kind of spin it? How can we make it a little bit different? How can we add an element to my entrance?

    He also thought about how to make his character different from the rest of the AEW roster.

    “How can we add an element to the danger as a character. How can we make something that’s been around different, or put a little spin on it, which is wrestling in general. So what if I just started calling myself the chairman? He goes, love it, and that was it,” Shawn Spears said.

    Read More: Shawn Spears Says He’s Confident That He Will Retire In WWE

    Would you like to see Cody Rhodes take on Shawn Spears in WWE?

    The post Shawn Spears Comments On Potentially Wrestling Cody Rhodes in WWE appeared first on Wrestlezone .

