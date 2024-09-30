Open in App
    Roxanne Perez: Learning From CM Punk Has Meant So Much To Me

    By Colin Tessier,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EJc7O_0vpJrqWx00
    Photo Credit: WWE

    NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez says being under CM Punk ‘s learning tree is cool.

    Punk has made multiple trips to the WWE Performance Center since he returned to WWE in November 2023. He has especially worked with Perez, and they even had an on-air segment on the September 17 episode of WWE NXT.

    Speaking with Kenny Morales for 12 WBOY , Roxanne Perez discussed having the opportunity to learn from CM Punk, among other veterans.

    “It’s meant so much to me, especially because I grew up idolizing him,” Roxanne Perez said. “Now that I get to be under his learning tree, it’s really cool. He’s so awesome. He stops by our NXT pay-per-views, watches every match from start to finish, and gives us feedback and advice. It’s something he doesn’t have to do, and I think that’s really cool.”

    Perez is set to defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Giulia on the October 1 episode of WWE NXT.

    Booker T On Roxanne Perez

    Booker T trained Roxanne Perez, and the WWE Hall of Famer continues to watch Perez’s rise as an NXT commentator. He has been so impressed that he recently said that Perez would be a Hall of Famer if she retired today.

    “We know about Roxanne Perez,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame Podcast . “No one expected Roxanne Perez through the ashes and be the one,” Booker T continued. “No one saw that rose rising up through the concrete and blossoming right there in the middle of I-45. That’s Roxanne Perez, no one saw that coming. Did I see that coming? I did. From day one, Roxanne Perez at fantasy camp showed me how bad she wanted it.

    “When she became a part of Reality Of Wrestling, I was in awe of her talent and her work ethic. Then for her to make it to the next level so quick and become ROH’s first women’s champion, that right there is a statement in itself. Breakout tournament winner, Iron Survivor, two-time NXT Women’s Champion. She’s got a hall of fame career already. If she retired today, she’d be going into the Hall Of Fame.” [H/T: Fightful ]

    RELATED: Giulia Sends Warning To Roxanne Perez Ahead Of Title Match

    The post Roxanne Perez: Learning From CM Punk Has Meant So Much To Me appeared first on Wrestlezone .

