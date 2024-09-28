Photo Credit: AEW

AEW International Champion Will Ospreay wants to face Adam Copeland .

Ospreay and Copeland have spoken highly of each other since Ospreay officially joined AEW in March. Copeland has expressed his interest in facing the fan-favorite star, and the feeling is mutual.

Speaking with “Doc” Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report , Will Ospreay was asked whether he had any potential dream opponents in AEW. He named former TNT Champion Adam Copeland.

“Adam Copeland is a big one,” Ospreay said. “Prior to his injury, he was performing at a level I’ve never seen him perform at. He fits in with what the AEW style is. “To have him around as a real good coach backstage as well, he’s helped out so many of us with advice. I really do like his presence and I really do think his heart is in AEW. I want to test him as much as I want him to test me.”

Adam Copeland remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a broken tibia. He recently said that he did not have a timeframe for his return.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay is set to defend the AEW International Championship against Ricochet on the October 2 episode of AEW Dynamite.

RELATED: Matthew Jackson: Will Ospreay Is The Best In-Ring Wrestler On The Planet, I’m Not Sure It’s Close

The post Will Ospreay Names Adam Copeland As One Of His Dream Opponents In AEW appeared first on Wrestlezone .