Carmelo Hayes Reflects On His ‘Rookie Year’ Thus Far On WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes enjoyed a lot of success on NXT. He also knows you’re essentially starting over on the main roster.

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes recently spoke with Steven Muelhausen of Sports Illustrated . When asked about how he would characterize his run on the main roster so far, Hayes said he believes in his rookie year.

“It’s my rookie year, man,” Carmelo Hayes said. “It’s funny that you mentioned that because starting off with Cody. When you start so hot, the eyes are on you. You start as a first-round draft pick, and people get it confused. Just because you’re a first-round draft pick doesn’t mean you win the championship the first year. But you still play good.

“You still make a name for yourself on your team, and you still put up points. That’s the way I’ve been looking at it. I might not win the championship this year, but believe me, I’m going to put up some freaking points. We’re going to win some games. We’re going to have game MVP, match of the night. That type of thing. I’m going to steal the show.

“That’s the misconception I think of coming in so hot that you got to win everything and be champion. And God forbid in today’s WWE, if you’re not a WWE champion overnight, and you don’t win every match, they call you a jobber, or they’re blaming Triple H. It’s just the weirdest culture right now. But realistically, as a talent, I understand that I have a long journey. I have a marathon journey.

“I look back at Randy’s and (John) Cena’s and all these guys when they started, nobody was killing it the way that people expect you to kill it when you just get there. People have that misconception. Everybody wants everything very quickly.

“Everyone needs to be winning, and everyone needs to be featured. It doesn’t work like that, and that’s the problem. But personally, I just go out there and do what I do, and I just try to keep moving forward every time. Even if I lose, I lose forward and just make a name for myself because my time is going to come. It’s inevitable.”

