    • WrestleZone

    Rhea Ripley: WWE Live Events Are Where The Fun Really Is

    By Ella Jay,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBTRz_0vn6tsET00
    Photo Credit: WWE

    Rhea Ripley is all for fun.

    This weekend, WWE will continue its live event tour with a pair of shows in Columbus, Georgia and Huntsville, Alabama. While promoting the latter on WAAY 31 News , Ripley opened up about the unique experience that comes with a WWE live event, both for fans and the WWE Superstars themselves.

    According to Ripley, WWE premium live events (fka pay-per-views) and television are helpful in building one’s character; untelevised live events are where the real fun is, though.

    “You get to interact with the crowd that little bit more [at live events] because you’re not catering to the people at home through the camera and the screen,” Ripley said. “We get to actually interact and do fun and funny sort of stuff. There’s something about the traveling life that even though it does suck being in the car and then the planes, it’s fun at the same time because you’re doing it with your best friends; you’re going out there and you’re getting the reactions that you want whether it’s cheers or boos.”

    “You’re going out there and you’re hearing a reaction,” Ripley continued. “You’re either being nice to the fans and high-fiving them or you’re being a menace to them like I normally am and untying their shoelaces or stealing their water. Giving them cool little memories to remember for the rest of their life. As a kid, that’s all I ever wanted in watching wrestling. I would go to the Riot City Wrestling shows, and if someone even glanced in my direction I’d be like ‘Oh my God, they looked at me.’ It’s just those cool little things like interactions and special moments and bonds that you get with the fans. I love it.”

    Ripley’s last live event match took place at the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, New York on March 31. There, she successfully defended the WWE Women’s World Championship against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. Two weeks later, Ripley relinquished her title due to a shoulder injury . Now, she finds herself with an opportunity to regain the title when she challenges the current champion, Liv Morgan at WWE Bad Blood .

    RELATED: Nia Jax Says Rhea Ripley Has A Stink Face Coming Her Way

    The post Rhea Ripley: WWE Live Events Are Where The Fun Really Is appeared first on Wrestlezone .

