Wrentham’s outlets are buzzing right now—lots of stores are staffing up for the holidays and beyond. If you like fashion, home goods, and fast-paced days on your feet, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: West Elm ( Williams-Sonoma, Inc. )

West Elm ( ) Location: Wrentham, MA

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Help keep the outlet running smoothly by receiving shipments, organizing the stockroom, and restocking the sales floor. Great fit if you like staying organized, don’t mind lifting heavier items, and want a solid store discount plus access to health benefits if full-time.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Wrentham, MA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00–$17.10/hour

Join the sales floor helping shoppers find outfits and accessories while repping a well-known brand. You’ll get up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus potential bonuses and 401(k) with match.

Employer: J.Crew Factory

Location: Wrentham, MA

Type: Full-time (management)

Pay: $19.50–$24.35/hour

Step into store leadership: coach the sales team, own a key area like operations or visual merchandising, and help drive store results. Comes with strong perks like up to 60% product discount, bonus potential, PTO, and full medical/dental/vision for full-time.

Employer: ALDO Group

Location: Wrentham, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$26.00/hour

Learn the ropes of store management while working side by side with experienced leaders—covering sales, hiring, scheduling, and inventory. Good path if you want to grow into a store manager role, with benefits like health insurance, 401(k) + match, and an employee discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—outlet roles tend to fill fast once the season ramps up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.