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🚌 Wrentham Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Wrentham has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from state work with benefits to hands-on local routes. If you like being on the road and staying local, these are worth a look.
CDL Snow Plow & Equipment Operator (Seasonal/On-Call)
- Employer: Miles of Excavating
- Location: Wrentham, MA
- Type: Part-time, seasonal, on-call
- Salary: Pay based on experience (hourly)
Winter-only role plowing commercial and residential routes with trucks and heavy equipment. Good fit if you have a CDL, can be on-call 24/7 during storms, and like overtime-style bursts of work in bad weather.
Dump Truck Driver w/ Class A CDL
- Employer: Miles of Excavating
- Location: Wrentham, MA & multiple job sites
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Salary: Hourly, paid weekly, based on experience
Full-time Class A CDL role hauling materials for excavation, septic, and water line projects. Great if you have 2+ years dump truck experience, want steady construction work, and like being part of a small, hands-on crew.
Chauffeur – Wrentham Developmental Center
- Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Department of Developmental Services
- Location: Wrentham Developmental Center, Emerald Street, Wrentham, MA
- Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm)
- Salary: $43,747 – $55,742 yearly, plus state benefits
Drive state vehicles (cars and 15-passenger vans, including wheelchair vans) to transport staff and residents to appointments, programs, and community outings. Solid state job with benefits, predictable weekday schedule, and no special license beyond a valid driver’s license required.
26FT Box Truck Driver & Helper – Furniture Delivery & Installation
- Employer: Not listed (local furniture delivery contractor)
- Location: Wrentham, MA & surrounding areas
- Type: In-person (Driver and Helper roles)
- Pay: $150–$200 per day, flat daily pay
Two roles open: 26ft box truck driver and delivery helper for home furniture delivery and assembly. Good if you’re reliable, strong, and customer-friendly, and want steady local work with a simple day-rate pay structure.
If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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