🚌 Wrentham Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Wrentham has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from state work with benefits to hands-on local routes. If you like being on the road and staying local, these are worth a look.

Employer: Miles of Excavating

Miles of Excavating Location: Wrentham, MA

Type: Part-time, seasonal, on-call

Salary: Pay based on experience (hourly)

Winter-only role plowing commercial and residential routes with trucks and heavy equipment. Good fit if you have a CDL, can be on-call 24/7 during storms, and like overtime-style bursts of work in bad weather.

Employer: Miles of Excavating

Miles of Excavating Location: Wrentham, MA & multiple job sites

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: Hourly, paid weekly, based on experience

Full-time Class A CDL role hauling materials for excavation, septic, and water line projects. Great if you have 2+ years dump truck experience, want steady construction work, and like being part of a small, hands-on crew.

Employer: Commonwealth of Massachusetts – Department of Developmental Services

Location: Wrentham Developmental Center, Emerald Street, Wrentham, MA

Type: Full-time, day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 am–4:00 pm )

(Mon–Fri, ) Salary: $43,747 – $55,742 yearly, plus state benefits

Drive state vehicles (cars and 15-passenger vans, including wheelchair vans) to transport staff and residents to appointments, programs, and community outings. Solid state job with benefits, predictable weekday schedule, and no special license beyond a valid driver’s license required.

Employer: Not listed (local furniture delivery contractor)

Not listed (local furniture delivery contractor) Location: Wrentham, MA & surrounding areas

Type: In-person (Driver and Helper roles)

(Driver and Helper roles) Pay: $150–$200 per day, flat daily pay

Two roles open: 26ft box truck driver and delivery helper for home furniture delivery and assembly. Good if you’re reliable, strong, and customer-friendly, and want steady local work with a simple day-rate pay structure.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.