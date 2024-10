Shooting on Summer Avenue leaves 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Berclair area overnight.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 3:30 a.m. at the Summerwood Apartments in the 4000 block of Summer Avenue.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The original crime scene was in the 3100 block of Summer Avenue.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

