Germantown home raided by FBI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation in a Germantown neighborhood on Friday morning, police say.

The Germantown Police Department said the FBI began investigating an incident in the 2800 block of Leesburg Drive around 6 a.m. They say the scene is secure and there is no danger to the public.

Additional information regarding the operation has not been released.

A WREG reporter on the scene spoke with a neighbor who said she heard loud bangs around 6 a.m. She said she looked outside and saw several FBI agents in front of the house, then watched as three to four people walked out with their hands up.

“At 6 a.m., we heard the first boom. It was three of them,” said a neighbor. “Come to find out, it was an FBI device that was trying to get the door down.”

Several neighbors say one of the people who came out of the house was possibly taken into custody.

Agents were seen walking in and out of the house carrying boxes of documents, laptops, and other electronics. We also saw a K9 sniffing throughout the property.

People we spoke to living near the home described the family as “good people” and said they have never had any issues with the couple staying at the home.

We have reached out to the FBI for any information but have not heard back. We will provide updates when information becomes available.

