Car stolen at gunpoint near Overton Park; suspect caught after chase

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken into custody and accused of an armed auto theft in Midtown over the weekend.

The Memphis Police Department responded to a carjacking Saturday in the 1900 block of Overton Park Avenue, just west of the park.

The victim told police he was sitting in his car when two men approached him, hit him in the face with a handgun, and forced him out of his 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

One of the suspects fired shots at the victim as he ran from his car, police say. They then drove off in the vehicle.

On Sunday, Memphis Police responded to Incredible Pizza on North Germantown Parkway after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle occupied by two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks.

📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid-South .

📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.

Officers saw the Hyundai Sonata driving North on Appling Road and found that it had been stolen during a carjacking. MPD pursued the vehicle which only stopped when it lost control and hit a curb at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street.

Reports say the two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran from police on foot. Officers were able to take the passenger into custody. He was identified as Ashton Marshall.

Two stolen guns were found when Marshall was arrested, police say.

Cordova resident, Kellen Kornrumpf said that this latest incident was a tough blow for the area.

“I think that’s really horrible,” Kornrumpf said. “It’s just really bad news for the county because I’m starting to think that they are coming from the Memphis area to the quieter parts of town.”

Marshall was charged with Theft of Property to wit: Motor Vehicle $2,500-$10,000, two counts of Theft of Property $2,500 or less to wit: Firearm, Evading Arrest on Foot, and Vandalism over $1,000.

He is being held on a $1,600 bond and is expected to appear back in court on Tuesday morning.

The other suspect is still on the run.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.