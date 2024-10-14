Open in App
    Car stolen at gunpoint near Overton Park; suspect caught after chase

    By Megan FayardShay Simon,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NuiT1_0w6G7hz700

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken into custody and accused of an armed auto theft in Midtown over the weekend.

    The Memphis Police Department responded to a carjacking Saturday in the 1900 block of Overton Park Avenue, just west of the park.

    The victim told police he was sitting in his car when two men approached him, hit him in the face with a handgun, and forced him out of his 2017 Hyundai Sonata.

    Man dead after being struck by his vehicle after crash on I-40

    One of the suspects fired shots at the victim as he ran from his car, police say. They then drove off in the vehicle.

    On Sunday, Memphis Police responded to Incredible Pizza on North Germantown Parkway after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle occupied by two men armed with guns and wearing ski masks.

    Officers saw the Hyundai Sonata driving North on Appling Road and found that it had been stolen during a carjacking. MPD pursued the vehicle which only stopped when it lost control and hit a curb at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street.

    Reports say the two suspects got out of the vehicle and ran from police on foot. Officers were able to take the passenger into custody. He was identified as Ashton Marshall.

    Two stolen guns were found when Marshall was arrested, police say.

    Duo arrested after leading police on chase in stolen car

    Cordova resident, Kellen Kornrumpf said that this latest incident was a tough blow for the area.

    “I think that’s really horrible,” Kornrumpf said. “It’s just really bad news for the county because I’m starting to think that they are coming from the Memphis area to the quieter parts of town.”

    Marshall was charged with Theft of Property to wit: Motor Vehicle $2,500-$10,000, two counts of Theft of Property $2,500 or less to wit: Firearm, Evading Arrest on Foot, and Vandalism over $1,000.

    He is being held on a $1,600 bond and is expected to appear back in court on Tuesday morning.

    The other suspect is still on the run.

    Guest
    1d ago
    Another no IQ thug
    Kelvious Lindsey
    1d ago
    Bond is to low for these type of people I remember getting caught with marijuana in my younger years and they gave me a 150k bound this has to be stopped
