Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WREG

    Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cooler Weather is Here …no more 90s

    By Pat Walker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6IJK_0w61PsWv00

    Thanks to an overnight cool front (no rain) it will be a bit breezy through the morning hours and high temperatures today will at last be back to normal.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n25U6_0w61PsWv00

    Today’s cool front isn’t the only one. There’s another one coming tomorrow (still no rain). Temperatures will be below normal in the middle of the week. In North AR, the first frost of the season may occur this week too.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1uBV_0w61PsWv00
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Massive meat recall includes hundreds of products sold at Walmart, Target, more
    WREG1 day ago
    Texas middle school cheerleaders suffer first and second degree burns after ‘punishment’ from coach
    WREG3 days ago
    Frost expected in the Mid-South Wednesday, Thursday morning
    WREG13 hours ago
    Former teacher, college adviser charged with Enticement of Child
    WREG4 days ago
    Missing fisherman’s body found in Tennessee River
    WREG1 day ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    WREG2 days ago
    Watch: Men clean out Kroger safe
    WREG6 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    WREG3 days ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    WREG4 days ago
    News Anchor Fired During Live Show
    iheart.com5 days ago
    Crash involving ambulance leaves woman critically injured
    WREG20 hours ago
    Woman allegedly steals MATA vehicle after bus disturbance
    WREG1 day ago
    Collierville Assistant Police Chief dies
    WREG15 hours ago
    MPD investigating crash involving motorcycle on US-64
    WREG23 hours ago
    Teen shot to death in Cordova
    WREG2 days ago
    Car stolen at gunpoint near Overton Park; suspect caught after chase
    WREG1 day ago
    Arrest warrant issued for man accused of murder
    WREG3 days ago
    Country singer’s wife gives birth on tour bus in Tupelo
    WREG1 day ago
    MPD: Man steals over 12k worth of phones and tablets
    WREG3 days ago
    New leads in case of TN man missing since 2005
    WREG1 day ago
    Nussmeier throws late TD passes, No. 13 LSU rallies to beat No. 9 Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime
    WREG3 days ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    WREG1 day ago
    Doritos to open its first-ever restaurant
    WREG3 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    WREG1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson11 days ago
    Restaurant Inspection Scores, October 8 – October 14
    WREG1 day ago
    Victim identified in fatal East Memphis hit-and-run
    WREG1 day ago
    One-on-one with Mississippi’s candidates in 2024 US Senate race
    WREG1 day ago
    Two suspects in deadly Jefferson Street shooting during TSU Homecoming arrested
    WREG21 hours ago
    Man critically injured in Frayser shooting
    WREG1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy