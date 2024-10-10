Open in App
    LIVE 11 AM UPDATE: Hurricane Milton pulling away from east coast of Florida

    By Kevin AccettullaRachel Tucker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax6nn_0w1bowXu00

    TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Milton moved into the Atlantic Ocean from the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

    In a 11 a.m. update, the NHC said Milton was 135 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral with winds of 80 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.

    VIDEO: Hurricane Milton sucks water out of Tampa Bay

    The storm is moving east-northeast at 20 mph.

    Milton made landfall at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near Siesta Key as a Category 3 storm.

    Watches and Warnings

    All Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued for the west coast of Florida.

    A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

    • Sebastian Inlet Florida to Altamaha Sound Georgia, including the
      St. Johns River

    A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

    • Florida east coast from Sebastian Inlet northward to the
      Flagler/Volusia County Line

    A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

    • Florida east coast south of Sebastian Inlet to the Palm
      Beach/Martin County Line
    • Lake Okeechobee
    • North of the Flagler/Volusia County Line to Edisto Beach South
      Carolina
    • Extreme northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahama Island, the
      Abacos, and Bimini

    Some areas that are normally dry near the coast could be flooded due to rising waters moving inland.

    • Charlotte Harbor: 2-4 ft
    • Sebastian Inlet, FL to Altamaha Sound, GA: 3-5 ft
    • Middle of Longboat Key, FL to Bonita Beach, FL: 2-4 ft

    Watch Tracking the Tropics on Tuesdays at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. CT.
    Be prepared with the 2024 Hurricane Guide and stay ahead of tropical development with the Tracking the Tropics newsletter .

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

