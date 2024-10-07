Criminal investigation underway after fire at an animal rescue

BARTLETT, Tenn. — An active criminal investigation is underway at a Bartlett home that served as an animal rescue. WREG Investigators found out about this latest development while digging deeper to find out what exactly happened.

Bartlett firefighters got the call to the home on Sycamore View on September 15.

“They’re a great, local nonprofit that rescues dogs. Dogs in pretty tough conditions. They were bottle feeding some puppies,” neighbor and Alderman Kevin Quinn told your news leader at the scene.

Quinn said the animal rescue is called Petmatchmaker Rescue South. He also said the next day, the homeowners weren’t home when it happened but knew cats and dogs were there.

“I don’t think they have an accurate count of all that. Not only did they lose their home, but they lost their personal pets,” he said.

No one with the city has yet to say how many animals were in the home, how many were lost in the fire, and how it started.

The city denied our request for the initial report citing a state law that restricts the public from accessing criminal discovery materials.

City officials confirmed there is an “ongoing, active criminal investigation.”

WREG Investigators did, however, obtain other records from that property.

In May 2018, a neighbor filed a complaint. He called the property a “nuisance of animals” and stated he saw dogs and pigs there. He also stated the smell from the backyard was “quite bothersome.”

The property owner told a code enforcement inspector her rescue “is strictly voluntary and is sanctioned by Bartlett Animal Control and the city of Bartlett.” She explained that she helps foster and transport adopted dogs.

Code Enforcement gave her a notice of violation for kennel construction because the city ordinance states you have to have a secure enclosure and proper drainage if you are boarding four or more dogs.

Within months, the owner pulled permits and submitted photos of the completed drain and enclosure.

In February, the city mayor received a complaint about the property. This time, someone claimed there was “whining and crying” from “multiple puppies and dogs after dark.”

The city’s Animal Services manager responded to the mayor, “code went several years back” and stated legally, there can be four or more dogs at the property.

She said she checked on the animals after she received a different complaint and “all dogs are being cared for at this time.” She did note the rescue owner “is going to continue to reduce the amount of animals being housed there.”

On March 22, the animal services manager documented she checked on the home and took “15 of the 42 dogs” housed there.



Records indicate the animal services manager went back to the property in April and May. She wrote that there were “no new dogs” and “house was clean.” It’s unclear if she checked in after that.

WREG tried contacting Petmatchmaker Rescue South but has yet to hear back. The day after the fire the organization posted a statement on Facebook. They said in part, that they were grieving all the lives lost, but the number of lives was irrelevant at this point since losing one was way too many.

Since the fire, the rescue has asked for donations and supplies. It states it’s a 501c3 on its website , but the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office shows the state-issued approval to operate expired in 2022.

The Chief of Staff stated in an email, “The organization attempted to file a renewal registration on July 27, 2022. It was rejected because the organization did not include a copy of its 2021 Form 990 and Summary of Financial Activity and failed to pay the $10 late fee. The organization has not filed a notice of intent to cease solicitations in Tennessee.”

According to the Tennessee Charitable Solicitations Act, “every charitable organization which intends to solicit contributions from or within this state, or have funds solicited on its behalf, shall, prior to any solicitation” register with the Secretary of State. If they don’t, the state may impose a civil penalty for each violation of the Act.

We asked the state if they’ve received any complaints and are investigating. We have yet to hear back.

A viewer shared a video that shows what looks to be a warehouse or garage at a separate location. You hear dogs barking. The viewer said it was taken after the fire and a day before police were spotted there.

People in the area say it’s in connection to the rescue and fire, but police haven’t confirmed that.

City officials say they don’t have any updates to share at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.