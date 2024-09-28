MPD: Man fatally shot while trying to stop woman from being abused

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Walnut Grove earlier this month.

Tony Walker, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun on Friday.

Tony Walker. (SCSO)

On September 22 at approximately 12:50 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting call at Walnut Grove and Holmes St.

There were two victims in this shooting, a man and a woman.

The woman was not injured but the man was shot in the chest and died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

On the scene, the female victim told officers that she and the male victim were attempting to locate her friend.

The friend had been out with her boyfriend, Tony Walker earlier in the night.

The female victim said that she received a text from Walker’s brother that said Tony had choked him out because he’d tried to stop him from beating the victim’s friend.

The victim sent the text to her friend to find out what was going on. In the texts, the friend responded that she could not get away from Tony and shared her location with the victim.

The male and female victim found the friend walking north on Holmes St. between Poplar Avenue and Walnut Grove.

When they pulled up, Tony Walker was standing over the friend and yelling at her.

Walker began to yell at the victims, telling them to “Stay out of his business.”

The victims attempted to get the friend into their car when Walker and the male victim exchanged words.

Walker then allegedly pulled a handgun and started shooting in the direction of both of the victims.

The male victim was struck in the chest and Walker fled the scene in a blue Chevy Avalanche.

An MFD unit arrived on the scene but was unable to resuscitate the male victim.

The female victim and the friend were taken to the Homicide Bureau and gave witness statements.

Both of the women picked Walker from a photo lineup as the person responsible for shooting the male victim.

Investigators researched Walker and his criminal history. They learned that he was convicted of second-degree murder on December 16, 2015.

