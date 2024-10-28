Week ahead will see warm and dry conditions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Monday morning! Starting off the week with some clouds that are hanging around a front that moved through the region over the weekend. Temperature wise we are mild with readings in the 50s and 60s.

Throughout the morning sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy with some clearing heading into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s before starting to cool off again tonight with lows in the 50s.

The week ahead will see a gradual warming trend again as high pressure retakes control over the southeast and across the mid-atlantic. Expect low to mid 80s for the rest of the week with Halloween being a tad toasty.

A late week front tries to push through, but again there appears to be no rainfall along with it once it arrives across the southeast. Weekend will continue to see lows near 60 and highs near 80 in the extended forecast.

