Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRBL News 3

    Week ahead will see warm and dry conditions

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6AvJ_0wPCQHHN00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Monday morning! Starting off the week with some clouds that are hanging around a front that moved through the region over the weekend. Temperature wise we are mild with readings in the 50s and 60s.

    Throughout the morning sky conditions will remain mostly cloudy with some clearing heading into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s before starting to cool off again tonight with lows in the 50s.

    The week ahead will see a gradual warming trend again as high pressure retakes control over the southeast and across the mid-atlantic. Expect low to mid 80s for the rest of the week with Halloween being a tad toasty.

    A late week front tries to push through, but again there appears to be no rainfall along with it once it arrives across the southeast. Weekend will continue to see lows near 60 and highs near 80 in the extended forecast.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

    Related Search

    Week weather forecastMeteorology predictionsWeather app accuracyClimate skepticismClimate change debateNexstar media , Inc.

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Final arrest made in 2023 murder of Meriwether County woman
    WRBL News 32 hours ago
    Jordan Peterson coming to Alabama in 2025 as part of ‘We Who Wrestle With God’ tour
    WRBL News 323 hours ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    WRBL News 322 hours ago
    Validated gang member arrested by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
    WRBL News 317 hours ago
    The forecast is high and dry despite a few more clouds and a nearby front on Halloween
    WRBL News 320 hours ago
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    WRBL News 321 hours ago
    2 brothers left living a ‘nightmare’ after crash kills entire family
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Investigators Think They Found the Source of the Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak
    Thomas Smith5 days ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    WRBL News 319 hours ago
    Search underway for murder suspect after man told 911 bear chased him off a cliff
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Identity of man killed in earl Sunday morning crash revealed
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    WRBL News 32 hours ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Two dead and three injured in Union Springs shooting
    WRBL News 322 hours ago
    BPD, Trussville PD swear in 12-year-old battling cancer as honorary officer
    WRBL News 322 hours ago
    Suspect in Hamptons resort death killed himself: police
    WRBL News 32 hours ago
    Kansas woman dies after backing into airplane propeller
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Mistrial declared in alleged Capital Murder of Alabama Sheriff; new trial to follow
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    ‘The Conjuring’ house owner charged with DUI after police pursuit
    WRBL News 3last hour
    Dothan beauty queen charged in murder-for-hire plot thrown back in Bahamian jail after TV appearance
    WRBL News 320 hours ago
    Nurse saves paramedic at Alabama football game using CPR
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt15 days ago
    Target says its $20 Thanksgiving bundle can feed 4 people: What’s in it?
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    ‘Tractor wheel was on my back’: Teen recounts being run over by haunted hayride
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Columbus police search for missing 15-year-old last seen on Grapevine Trail
    WRBL News 323 hours ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    2 burned bodies discovered in Birmingham
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Florida teenager accused of using machete to intimidate voters at polling station
    WRBL News 3last hour

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy