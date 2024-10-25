Open in App
    • WRBL News 3

    Warm today and for the start of the weekend

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Friday morning! Temperatures again will soar throughout the morning and afternoon into the mid to upper 80s as we wrap up the last full week of October. Thankfully we will see some relief from the unseasonably warm temperatures as a weekend front arrives.

    Temperatures remain roughly 10 degrees above average from seasonal averages; however, we will run just shy of records which are in the low 90s. But nonetheless staying warm for the first part of the weekend as temperatures remain in the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon.

    Tonight temperatures dip into the 70s for Friday night football with readings staying in the 70s throughout most games.

    A stronger front arrives across the southeast late Saturday and into early Sunday increasing cloud coverage and possibly bringing in a few light showers for Sunday. Chances remain slim so don’t expect a drought buster, but cooler temperatures will be felt on the back side of the front once it moves through.

    High pressure builds back for the start of next week with temperatures more seasonal in the upper 70s. Early look at Halloween’s forecast, expect temperatures to be just a tad above average for trick or treaters in the low 80s.

