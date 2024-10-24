Deadly, fiery crash under investigation by Opelika Police Department

OPELIKA, Ala. ( WRBL ) — A man died in a fiery single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening, according to the Opelika Police Department.

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3200 block of Lafayette Parkway at about 11:55 p.m. At the scene, police found a vehicle on fire.

After extinguishing the fire, first responders found a 44-year-old man unresponsive in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial investigation shows the man was traveling north on Lafayette Parkway when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

This crash is under investigation by the Opelika Police Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.