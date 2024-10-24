Unseasonably warm forecast for the end of October

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Thursday morning! Off to a mild and clear start again across the Fountain City as the week is slowly wrapping up.

Expect another quick warm up across the southeast with temperatures near 80 degrees by midday and highs topping out in the upper 80s. Definitely a warm and unseasonal forecast with highs reaching 10 degrees plus above average.

Tonight clear and mild with temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 50s. A weak front arrives later tonight and Friday, but washes out. So temperatures remain warm and toasty through Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. A weekend front arrives by Sunday squeezing out just a few light showers (if that) across the southeast.

High pressure builds back for the start of next week with temperatures more seasonal in the upper 70s. Early look at Halloween’s forecast, expect temperatures to be just a tad above average for trick or treaters.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.