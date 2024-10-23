October warm up is here!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Wednesday morning! Waking up to noticeably warmer temperatures across the southeast. Readings have only managed to fall into the mid to low 50s while skies remain clear.

Another quick warm up on tap once the sun rises just before 8 o’clock. Midday temperatures will climb into the mid 70s, which is usually our highs for this time of year. Afternoon highs tip the mid 80s and we will call it warm, but thankfully humidity levels stay low.

Rest of the week will stay the same as high pressure gets squeezed by a weak front to the north. Highs will see mid and potentially upper 80s for a few locations while remaining sunny across the southeast.

We are tracking a weekend frontal system that will bring in a few light showers (here’s for wishful thinking.) But there will be a cold push after the frontal passage with temperatures returning more seasonal for late October.

Oscar has become post-tropical after affecting Cuba and parts of the Bahamas, but the system will remain out to sea. There could potentially be another storm that could develop in the Caribbean later this month or first of November.

