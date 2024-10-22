Above average temperatures continue under clear skies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Tuesday morning! Readings are holding the 50s across a majority of the region with some cooler areas dipping into the 40s under clear skies.

We are tracking another warm day ahead with temperatures climbing above average. Highs will reach the low 80s by the late afternoon and early evening hours. Warming trend continues throughout the work week as we see mid 80s by the midweek. Roughly 10 degrees above average through the first part of the weekend.

By the second half of the weekend we are watching an advancing cold front that will sweep through the southeast bringing in a few clouds and possibly a light shower. For now, rain chances have been kept dry as the probability remains very low. The front will bring in a drop in temperatures to more seasonal averages by the start of next week.

Keeping an eye on the tropics. Oscar finally moved northeast off the island of Cuba and will continue to slowly weaken as it moves into the open waters of the Atlantic. The remnants of Nadine have turned into Kristy in the east Pacific and will continue to move westward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.