    A bright forecast and quite mild ahead of a dry front

    By Bob Jeswald,

    1 days ago

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -The forecast continues to warm ahead of a cool front, which will have little impact on cooling the weather behind this front.

    This front is dry and is oriented over land and it will not tap any moisture, so now there will be no measurable rainfall, likely for the remainder of the month.

    The temperatures will cool back to average readings next week. In the meantime enjoy pleasant cool mornings and perhaps back to shorts wearing weather in the afternoon.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

