    • WRBL News 3

    Warm week ahead with no rainfall in sight

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UwNBy_0wFPSxqA00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Monday morning! A tad warmer across the region in comparison to recent mornings with upper 40s and low 50s.

    The day ahead will see another day of sunny skies with temperatures warming back into the low 80s by this afternoon. High pressure continues to hold firm and won’t budge in our forecast.

    The rest of the week will see warming temperatures that will be roughly 8 degrees above average by the midweek as highs climb into the mid 80s. A dry front pushes through by the upcoming weekend helping to knock temperatures down to more average readings.

    Keeping an eye on the tropics. Two systems quickly form over the weekend. Nadine dissipated as quickly as it formed and Oscar reached hurricane strength before making landfall in Cuba. These frontal systems moving through will help keep Oscar in the Atlantic.

