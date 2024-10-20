Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRBL News 3

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AK7Pw_0wEldExZ00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Mel Showers, broadcasting pioneer and legendary News 5 anchor, dies
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Oscar misses Florida in active October
    WRBL News 33 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Arrest made in deadly Flat Rock Road shooting
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    WRBL News 319 hours ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago
    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame turns up starpower to induct new members: Who made it in
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Kyle Larson opens the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs as the title favorite
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Man accused of murdering woman who was found in a ditch appears in court
    WRBL News 34 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    NFL stadiums could lose $11 billion from climate threats by 2050: report
    WRBL News 318 hours ago
    Down Syndrome Awareness Month sparks important conversations
    WRBL News 316 hours ago
    Murder investigation underway on Flat Rock Road in Columbus
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Columbus Police: One person injured in shooting on Macon Road
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    A bright forecast and quite mild ahead of a dry front
    WRBL News 322 hours ago
    In Memory of TV's 'That's My Mama' Actor Theodore 'Teddy' Wilson: 33 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    WRBL News 318 hours ago
    Hurricane Oscar forms in the Caribbean
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy