Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRBL News 3

    Weekend warm-up on the way!

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W0CSk_0wByCs0U00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Friday morning! Another cold start to the morning as we are wrapping up another week here in the Fountain City. Lows dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s again. Winds remain calm with some localized areas of frost, but no advisory this morning.

    High pressure remains the main driving factor in our forecast which will produce plenty of sunshine throughout your morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer by midday with low 60s and highs topping out in the low 70s later this afternoon.

    Perfect weather tonight for Friday night football. By kickoff temperatures will have dipped into the low 60s and by the fourth quarter readings likely falling into the upper 50s.Temperatures tonight fall into the mid to upper 40s, so we should not see widespread 30s like we have over the past several mornings.

    Weekend forecast stays sunny and calm under a dominant ridge of high pressure. Mornings start out in the 40s with highs in the mid to upper 70s, closer to seasonal averages for mid October.

    Next week, not much changes in the forecast except for the continued warm trend with the return of 80 degree temperatures by the start of the week.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Texas man’s obituary goes viral: ‘He is God’s problem now’
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Valley PD on human remains found: ‘We’re really not sure what we’re dealing with yet’
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    It’s more dangerous to drive at night in these states than anywhere else in the US
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    Where is the ‘best restroom’ in the U.S.? In a Utah gas station
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    UPDATE: Missing 20-year-old man found
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    WRBL News 323 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    WRBL News 317 hours ago
    Will US convenience stores find the secret to selling better food?
    WRBL News 32 hours ago
    Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested on DUI, gun charges
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Iowa school shooter ‘likely displayed warning signs’ before January attack, report finds
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    WRBL News 32 hours ago
    Murder investigation underway on Flat Rock Road in Columbus
    WRBL News 33 hours ago
    Why are teens on TikTok trying to dress like the Menendez brothers?
    WRBL News 322 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson15 days ago
    Buy a tiny house at Walmart? You can for under $16K
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Mississippi couple celebrates 60 years of marriage at Chick-Fil-A
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Why do tires get low when it is cold outside?
    WRBL News 34 hours ago
    Arrest made in robbery of ice cream shop in LaGrange
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    More than 500 varieties of frozen waffles recalled due to listeria concerns
    WRBL News 320 hours ago
    Lanett Police: Investigation reveals shooting at South 10th Avenue was likely accidental
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GAlast hour
    Kentucky family demands answers after organs nearly taken from living man
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Daughter claims mother’s body ‘misplaced’ in Memphis cemetery
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza9 days ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    WRBL News 322 hours ago
    News 3 PrepZone: Week 10 Alabama Scores and Highlights
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Haddonfield, Illinois: How ‘Halloween’s’ iconic small town of horror came to be
    WRBL News 319 hours ago
    Carlee Russell put on payment plan to pay off $18,000 she owes court for Alabama kidnapping hoax
    WRBL News 32 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy