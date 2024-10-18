Weekend warm-up on the way!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Friday morning! Another cold start to the morning as we are wrapping up another week here in the Fountain City. Lows dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s again. Winds remain calm with some localized areas of frost, but no advisory this morning.

High pressure remains the main driving factor in our forecast which will produce plenty of sunshine throughout your morning and into the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer by midday with low 60s and highs topping out in the low 70s later this afternoon.

Perfect weather tonight for Friday night football. By kickoff temperatures will have dipped into the low 60s and by the fourth quarter readings likely falling into the upper 50s.Temperatures tonight fall into the mid to upper 40s, so we should not see widespread 30s like we have over the past several mornings.

Weekend forecast stays sunny and calm under a dominant ridge of high pressure. Mornings start out in the 40s with highs in the mid to upper 70s, closer to seasonal averages for mid October.

Next week, not much changes in the forecast except for the continued warm trend with the return of 80 degree temperatures by the start of the week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.