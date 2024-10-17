Open in App
    • WRBL News 3

    Cold start to your Thursday but becoming more pleasant and seasonal for the weekend

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WIyCl_0wAMkSNv00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Thursday morning! Off to a cold start with temperatures dipping into the low 40s and upper 30s. Areas across Chambers, Troup and Meriwether Counties could see some localized areas of frost through the morning hours. Frost Advisory posted for these counties until 9 p.m.

    Thursday will see a slow temperature increase through the morning with temperatures near 60s by midday with highs topping out somewhere in the upper 60s by this afternoon. Sunny skies remain while staying dry as high pressure dominates two-thirds of the United States.

    This high pressure will keep us dry through the remainder of the week, throughout the weekend and through the early part of next week.

    Tonight under clear skies temperatures again will fall into the low 40s by daybreak with a pleasant day on tap as we round out the week. Friday will see the return of 70s for afternoon highs and the weekend will see temperatures climb just shy of 80 degrees by the second half of the weekend.

    Next week we will likely see clouds increase as a shortwave moves through the atmosphere, but still holding off rain chances for now. Becoming warmer with low 80s in the extended forecast.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

