Chilly mornings with pleasant afternoons as the forecast remains dry

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Wednesday morning! Starting off chilly again across the region as temperatures continue to fall into the 40s and 50s. Mostly clear across the southeast this morning as the cooler air gets ushered in with a surface trough digging through the upper atmosphere.

The day ahead will again see clear skies with not a cloud in the sky throughout the afternoon. Breezy at times with gusts reaching 20 mph with the stronger gusts. Afternoon highs remain cooler than average as temperatures only warm to the mid 60s.

Tonight, becoming calm and chilly as temperatures once again tumble into the low 40s and upper 30s. Likely the coldest start since earlier this year. Patchy areas of frost are likely for our northern tier counties of Chambers, Troup and Meriwether as readings could dip into the mid 30s.

High pressure builds overhead for the end of the week helping to stave off anything in terms of rainfall. October usually is our driest month of the year and looks to be that way this year again.

Temperatures slowly warm back into the low 70s by Friday with readings closer to 80 by the upcoming weekend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.