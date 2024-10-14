Open in App
    • WRBL News 3

    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods

    By Sarah FortinskyThe Hill,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YmPCI_0w6GdGkB00

    ( The Hill ) — Bath & Body Works apologized for selling a winter-themed candle that came under scrutiny for label imagery that drew comparisons to Ku Klux Klan hoods, according to multiple reports .

    The candle, called “Snowed In,” includes a label image of a paper snowflake, whose side-by-side diamond shapes each have a pointed top and two holes cut out for where eyes could be.

    Bath & Body Works said the company has stopped selling the candle online and at retail locations and said in a statement that the design was unintentional, according to reports.

    “At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a company spokesperson reportedly said in the statement.

    7-Eleven to close over 400 ‘underperforming’ locations in North America

    “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward,” the statement continued.

    The Anti-Defamation League considers the image of the KKK hood to be a hate symbol, CNN reported.

    The Hill has reached out to Bath & Body Works.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

