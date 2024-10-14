Break out the flannel and grab your pumpkin spice latte

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Monday morning! A warmer start today than what we saw over the weekend with readings in the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies.

Sunny skies throughout your morning and afternoon as highs climb into the low 80s today. If you like the warmer temperatures, today is your day to enjoy them, as colder air is moving into the forecast starting tonight and lasting through much of the week.

Cold front moves through ushering in cooler temperatures by Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid to low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest days of the week with morning lows dipping into the low 40s and highs struggling to reach the upper 60s.

High pressure keeps us rain free and seasonal through this week, but over the weekend we will see a slight increase in temperatures with readings warming back to near seasonal averages.

