Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRBL News 3

    Break out the flannel and grab your pumpkin spice latte

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6qGp_0w5yHuAW00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Monday morning! A warmer start today than what we saw over the weekend with readings in the upper 50s and low 60s under clear skies.

    Sunny skies throughout your morning and afternoon as highs climb into the low 80s today. If you like the warmer temperatures, today is your day to enjoy them, as colder air is moving into the forecast starting tonight and lasting through much of the week.

    Cold front moves through ushering in cooler temperatures by Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid to low 70s. Wednesday and Thursday will be the coldest days of the week with morning lows dipping into the low 40s and highs struggling to reach the upper 60s.

    High pressure keeps us rain free and seasonal through this week, but over the weekend we will see a slight increase in temperatures with readings warming back to near seasonal averages.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    WRBL News 34 days ago
    Cold front arrives tomorrow; chilly mornings ahead
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Sam’s Club opening location in Texas, but there’s no checkout lanes
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Man who left dog tied to pole during Hurricane Milton faces felony charges: State Attorney
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Suspected ‘murder hornet’ found in Washington State
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Chihuahua trying to contain spread of dengue fever
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 US stores
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    73-year-old pedestrian struck, killed in Fairfield
    WRBL News 36 hours ago
    2 children dead after accidents at separate Halloween haunted hayride events
    WRBL News 37 hours ago
    Man armed with rifle accused of threatening FEMA workers in North Carolina
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: September 25, 26, 27, 28, 29
    M Henderson22 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Georgia Spot Named The 'Most Haunted Place' In The Entire State
    WWPW Power 105.32 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza5 days ago
    Do you keep money in payment apps? Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
    WRBL News 37 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 hours ago
    Where to find a free flu vaccination appointment in Columbus
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney10 days ago
    Baby born in Michigan brewery’s parking lot given appropriate middle name; brewery responds with special beer
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard1 day ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile19 days ago
    Family desperately trying to get Colorado dad home after he fell ill on European cruise
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Sheriff Wright speaks on threats made at FEMA workers
    WRBL News 31 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy