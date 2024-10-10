Open in App
    • WRBL News 3

    Feeling more seasonal and fall-like in the forecast

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Thursday morning! Off to a very pleasant and cool start to the day with readings dipping into the 50s across most of the region while a few areas continue to hang on to low 60s.

    Milton has traversed the peninsula of Florida overnight lashing the state with storm surge, gusty winds and rain. The system will continue to push eastward and slowly becomes post-tropical as it gets caught up with the stalled front that was draped across south Georgia.

    Clear skies will remain throughout the morning and as we head into the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will mostly remain in the upper 70s for the majority of the day while touching 80 degrees briefly later today.

    Tonight temperatures tumble under clear skies with readings falling into the low 50s and upper 40s. A seasonal October day as we wrap up the week for Friday with highs in the upper 70s. Over the weekend we start off cool and pleasant while remaining seasonal. By Sunday afternoon highs may be a tad warmer as we await a reinforcing cold front by next week.

    Next week a reinforcing cold front helps usher in much cooler temperatures. Morning lows fall into the 40s with afternoon highs struggling to reach 70 degrees while we stay dry and sunny.

