    Cooler fall-like air in the forecast while Milton barrels towards Florida

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3En2j2_0vyRQICh00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Tuesday morning! Starting off pleasant and quiet across the southeast under clear skies. As we go throughout the morning we will remain clear with just a few clouds by midday with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s later this evening.

    Big story across the south remains to be Hurricane Milton as it gained category 5 strength quickly Monday before weakening a tad as it interacted with the Yucatan Peninsula. However the storm is expected to strengthen back into a category 5 before weakening as it makes landfall into Florida.

    While Milton will weaken before landfall, do not let your guard down as the storm will pack quite the punch with the combination of storm surge and winds.

    Locally we will see increased cloud coverage Wednesday for areas towards the south, whilst staying dry and quiet. Extended forecast will see morning lows dipping into the 50s by Thursday/Friday and afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

    Weekend remains seasonal with average-like conditions with a reinforcing cold front set to arrive by early next week keeping the weather pattern sunny and fall-like.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

