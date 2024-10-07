Volunteers send hurricane relief supplies with Angel Flights out of CSG

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus volunteers and pilots are working together to get hurricane relief supplies to those impacted by Helene.

The Angel Flights, filled with hundreds of pounds worth of food items, blankets and more are headed to parts of Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and more.

“It’s just wonderful not to feel helpless, to feel like we can do something, to get things to people that need them,” Vickie Young, a volunteer from First Baptist Church, said.

Young spent her day loading multiple planes with boxes alongside a group of about 10 volunteers. In the past week, volunteers have filled more than 15 flights with a cumulative total of multiple tons of supplies, according to Young.

Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4, has become the deadliest hurricane since Katrina in 2005. The death toll is more than 225. Many have been left with destroyed homes and impacted access to resources.

Though Columbus was left out of the path of the hurricane, local pilots and volunteers are working hard to get food items, blankets and other supplies to impacted areas.

“We were so fortunate not to have damage here from the hurricane, and so it feels like such a blessing to be able to help those who were affected,” Young said.

At about noon on Oct. 7, the volunteers loaded local pilot Debbie Morris’ Cessna with more than 200 pounds of supplies which will be delivered to Transylvania County, N.C.

Young said Angel Flight pilots like Morris and volunteers hope to continue the supply deliveries “as long as they’re needed.” The donated goods are being stored in an airport hangar in preparation for upcoming flights.

““It’s expected to be at least several more weeks to North Carolina and Tennessee,” Young said. “They are also pre-collecting supplies in anticipation of the next hurricane.”

Volunteers are taking donations of batteries, flashlights, new socks and underwear, food, nonperishable items and cleaning supplies. They are also accepting monetary donations which can be put toward purchasing items for donations.

Donations can be made at Flightways at the Columbus Airport (CSG), or at First Baptist Church.

