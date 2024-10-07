Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRBL News 3

    Volunteers send hurricane relief supplies with Angel Flights out of CSG

    By Olivia Yepez,

    1 days ago

    COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — Columbus volunteers and pilots are working together to get hurricane relief supplies to those impacted by Helene.

    The Angel Flights, filled with hundreds of pounds worth of food items, blankets and more are headed to parts of Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas and more.

    “It’s just wonderful not to feel helpless, to feel like we can do something, to get things to people that need them,” Vickie Young, a volunteer from First Baptist Church, said.

    Military community remembers Battle of Mogadishu with 15th Annual 5k

    Young spent her day loading multiple planes with boxes alongside a group of about 10 volunteers. In the past week, volunteers have filled more than 15 flights with a cumulative total of multiple tons of supplies, according to Young.

    Hurricane Helene, which made landfall as a Category 4, has become the deadliest hurricane since Katrina in 2005. The death toll is more than 225. Many have been left with destroyed homes and impacted access to resources.

    Though Columbus was left out of the path of the hurricane, local pilots and volunteers are working hard to get food items, blankets and other supplies to impacted areas.

    “We were so fortunate not to have damage here from the hurricane, and so it feels like such a blessing to be able to help those who were affected,” Young said.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Db3HQ_0vxtwqPa00
      Columbus volunteers and pilots are working together to get hurricane relief supplies to those impacted by Helene. (Olivia Yepez)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTsOY_0vxtwqPa00
      In the past week, volunteers have filled more than 15 flights with a cumulative total of multiple tons of supplies, according to Young. (Olivia Yepez)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MXNZH_0vxtwqPa00
      Though Columbus was left out of the path of the hurricane, local pilots and volunteers are working hard to get food items, blankets and other supplies to impacted areas. (Olivia Yepez)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYVuy_0vxtwqPa00
      Young said Angel Flight pilots like Morris and volunteers hope to continue the supply deliveries “as long as they’re needed.” (Olivia Yepez)

    At about noon on Oct. 7, the volunteers loaded local pilot Debbie Morris’ Cessna with more than 200 pounds of supplies which will be delivered to Transylvania County, N.C.

    Young said Angel Flight pilots like Morris and volunteers hope to continue the supply deliveries “as long as they’re needed.” The donated goods are being stored in an airport hangar in preparation for upcoming flights.

    Warm start to the week as Milton continues to garner strength

    ““It’s expected to be at least several more weeks to North Carolina and Tennessee,” Young said. “They are also pre-collecting supplies in anticipation of the next hurricane.”

    Volunteers are taking donations of batteries, flashlights, new socks and underwear, food, nonperishable items and cleaning supplies. They are also accepting monetary donations which can be put toward purchasing items for donations.

    Donations can be made at Flightways at the Columbus Airport (CSG), or at First Baptist Church.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Motorized wheelchair stuffed with cocaine seized at Bush airport, CBP said
    WRBL News 35 days ago
    Family says Beulah grandmother gave her life to protect two-year-old granddaughter
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    20 lbs. of cocaine found in truck floorboard at South Texas port of entry
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel23 hours ago
    Goodwill of the Southern Rivers launches ‘Round Up for Hurricane Helene’ campaign
    WRBL News 36 days ago
    Which Alabama schools are participating for Free College Application Week?
    WRBL News 34 days ago
    ‘Spooktacular’ by Columbus Parks & Rec. returns to Lakebottom Park
    WRBL News 36 days ago
    WATCH: Alleged boyfriend of Dothan beauty queen charged in Bahamas murder-for-hire plot will speak out on TV for the first time
    WRBL News 34 days ago
    Troup County school bus crash on Mooty Bridge Road leaves some students injured
    WRBL News 35 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Woman dies after being hit by driver involved in police pursuit in Bessemer
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today3 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    Two people arrested in connection to motel shooting in south Columbus
    WRBL News 34 days ago
    Coroner’s Office: Man dead in house fire on 12th Ave.
    WRBL News 35 days ago
    Auburn High prepares for another classic against the Central Red Devils
    WRBL News 35 days ago
    Houston teens carjack driver to smuggle migrants
    WRBL News 37 days ago
    Coroner’s Office identifies pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Veterans Parkway
    WRBL News 35 days ago
    Keep Columbus Beautiful hosts annual ‘Help the Hooch’ cleanup
    WRBL News 36 days ago
    WATCH NOW: Body camera footage from Columbus bond company lawsuit released
    WRBL News 35 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: Russell County Football
    WRBL News 36 days ago
    Charges dropped in one AU Football misdemeanor marijuana case; another charged
    WRBL News 36 days ago
    Georgia’s response on Hurricane Helene
    WRBL News 35 days ago
    Arrest made in murder investigation of 14-year-old found on side of the road
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    War Rapport Wednesday: Doomsday scenario for Auburn Football?
    WRBL News 37 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen2 hours ago
    Hurricane Milton: Updates
    The Current GA2 days ago
    River to River Relief: Resource drive in Columbus, Georgia for Asheville, North Carolina
    WRBL News 36 days ago
    Piedmont holds ribbon cutting ceremony for children’s hospital
    WRBL News 36 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy