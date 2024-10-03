Open in App
    Goodwill of the Southern Rivers launches ‘Round Up for Hurricane Helene’ campaign

    By Nicole Sanders,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R5Yw4_0vt2RlVS00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — In Hurricane Helene’s aftermath, Goodwill of the Southern Rivers is launching a fundraising campaign across the region.

    “Round up for Hurricane Helene Relief” will give southeastern Goodwill shoppers the opportunity to round up their purchases, with 100% of those roundups going towards relief efforts, according to Goodwill.

    Goodwill says it will also be matching all donations to further amplify the campaign’s impact.

    “We feel an obligation to do whatever we can to support our neighbors who are suffering greatly as a result of this massive storm,” said Goodwill Southern Rivers President and CEO Jack Warden. “As we’ve seen with previous storm relief campaigns, we can do great things when we come together as a community.”

    Numbers from our Georgia capitol reporter estimate 200,000 people are still without power in the state as of Thursday morning.

