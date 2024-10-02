Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with temperatures becoming a tad warm

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Wednesday morning! Starting off the midweek clear and calm with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 60s. A few locations will start in the mid 60s, but a very pleasant morning ahead.

Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the morning with clouds building by midday with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. Highs this afternoon climb into the upper 80s, a tad on the warmer side, under a mix of sun and clouds.

Dry front pushing through the region will have no impact on the forecast as the front washes out, but we continue to keep an eye on the tropics. Disorganized disturbance in the western Caribbean has a medium chance of development; however, some good news! The system looks to push eastward into Florida by another approaching front by the start of next week.

We could see some of that energy lift into the region by Friday, but rainfall chances are not impressive with this system. Extended forecast is trending cooler with temperatures in the low 80s as a fall front arrives next week.

