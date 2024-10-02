Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • WRBL News 3

    Plenty of sunshine in the forecast today with temperatures becoming a tad warm

    By Cody Nickel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s093D_0vrIbUsS00

    COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Good Wednesday morning! Starting off the midweek clear and calm with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 60s. A few locations will start in the mid 60s, but a very pleasant morning ahead.

    Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the morning with clouds building by midday with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. Highs this afternoon climb into the upper 80s, a tad on the warmer side, under a mix of sun and clouds.

    Dry front pushing through the region will have no impact on the forecast as the front washes out, but we continue to keep an eye on the tropics. Disorganized disturbance in the western Caribbean has a medium chance of development; however, some good news! The system looks to push eastward into Florida by another approaching front by the start of next week.

    We could see some of that energy lift into the region by Friday, but rainfall chances are not impressive with this system. Extended forecast is trending cooler with temperatures in the low 80s as a fall front arrives next week.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Another seasonal day ahead as a dry front moves through
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Few light showers throughout the day; extended forecast trends more fall-like
    WRBL News 322 hours ago
    President Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday with family in the backyard
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson13 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz27 days ago
    2 former Alabama correctional employees arrested on drug charges
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA8 days ago
    One of eight arrested in Columbus Animal Control investigation makes first court appearance
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Motorized wheelchair stuffed with cocaine seized at Bush airport, CBP said
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Hochul admin selects statewide fiscal intermediary
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Lee county man to be sentenced for trying to kill Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy
    WRBL News 34 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen28 days ago
    Trial for Auburn’s Aniah Blanchard’s alleged killer delayed again, now set for spring 2025
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    Troup County school bus crash on Mooty Bridge Road leaves some students injured
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Horoscope for Friday, October 4th
    Devra Lee13 hours ago
    Overnight fire reported on Macon Road
    WRBL News 33 days ago
    Kia AutoSport Athletes of the Week: Russell County Football
    WRBL News 31 day ago
    Columbus police searching for armed robbery suspect
    WRBL News 34 days ago
    Analyzing the Retail Worker Safety Act from the left, right, and center
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    4 New Cases of Severe West Nile Virus Detected
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Which Alabama schools are participating for Free College Application Week?
    WRBL News 36 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja7 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt14 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post9 days ago
    Suspected non-citizen denied bond, allegedly killed Columbus surgeon in DUI wrong-way crash
    WRBL News 34 days ago
    Houston teens carjack driver to smuggle migrants
    WRBL News 32 days ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato18 hours ago
    Opelika police search for suspect connected to first-degree theft investigation
    WRBL News 31 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy