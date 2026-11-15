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Southeast Asian leaders open annual summit with major conflicts and their impact topping the agenda
By JIM GOMEZ — Associated Press,4 days ago
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders opened their annual summit in the Philippine capital Manila on Sunday for three days of talks, including dialogues with world leaders led by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose crucial trip to Asia could help boost his standing after his party’s defeat in the midterm elections.