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Ebola outbreak remains out of control in Congo 6 months into response
4 days ago
BUNIA, Congo (AP) — Six months after an Ebola outbreak was declared in Congo, the disease remains out of control and efforts to contain it are faltering. More than 11,000 cases have been recorded, and nearly half of those infected have died, according to government data. It is the deadliest of Congo’s 17 outbreaks and is on track to surpass the death toll from the West African outbreak that killed 11,000 people between 2014 and 2016.