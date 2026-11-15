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Africa is charting a different road to electric mobility with motorbikes and versatile 3-wheelers
By FARAI MUTSAKA — Associated Press,4 days ago
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — The electric vehicle revolution in Zimbabwe began on rural dirt paths. Three-wheeled vehicles carried cabbages to markets, women farmers to their fields and patients to clinics in communities where transport has long been scarce. For farmer Agefi Mutambo, the owner of an electric three-wheeler since...