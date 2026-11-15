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Judge temporarily blocks Trump from moving ahead on Washington public golf course redevelopment
By GARY FIELDS — Associated Press,4 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Saturday ordered a two-week delay to any work at a historic Washington public golf course not far from the White House, blocking for now President Donald Trump's push to redevelop the site along the Potomac River into a championship-level venue. U.S. District...