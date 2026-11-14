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Philip Rivers hire ignites football donor support at NC State
By Pat Welter, WRAL News,4 days ago
RALEIGH — They say hope springs eternal, but it also sells — and NC State football fans are buying after the hiring of program legend Philip Rivers to lead the program. "Welcome home Philip, we're really glad to have you,” Scott Lloyd said from his tailgate before the Wolfpack’s game against Syracuse on Saturday. “Really excited for what's going to happen with the program.”
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