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South Sudan postpones first national elections again, to February 2027
By FLORENCE MIETTAUX — Associated Press,13 days ago
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has again postponed its first national elections since independence in 2011, moving polling from December to February amid concerns about insecurity, funding shortages and the country’s readiness to vote. A revised timetable published Saturday by the National Election Commission sets Feb....
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