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US air travel should normalize Sunday after ground stop triggers mass cancellations, FAA says
By KIMBERLEE KRUESI — Associated Press,12 days ago
Airlines canceled thousands of flights across the U.S. on Saturday as they worked to recover from a nationwide ground stop that left passengers scrambling for seats and disrupted travel around the world. The U.S. air travel schedule should be back to normal by the end of Sunday, two days after...