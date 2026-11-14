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Alaska voters reject ballot measure seeking to repeal open primaries, ranked voting system
By BECKY BOHRER — Associated Press,12 days ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have rejected the latest attempt to repeal the state’s system of open primaries and ranked choice voting in general elections. The ballot measure, decided as part of the Nov. 3 election, marked the second time in two years that voters have rejected attempts to overturn the system and revert to partisan primaries and to general elections in which just one candidate can be selected. The measure also would have repealed some campaign disclosure rules.