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Canada’s Carney reports progress in trade talks with Trump as he expands ties with Asia
By ROB GILLIES — Associated Press,13 days ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Saturday that he had a lengthy conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump and senior administration officials before leaving for Europe and Asia and that the two countries are making progress toward a trade deal after negotiations collapsed in August. The...