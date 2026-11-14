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Kreiss-Tomkins becomes first Democrat since 1998 elected governor in Alaska
By BECKY BOHRER — Associated Press,12 days ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters have elected a Democrat for governor for the first time since 1998, part of a national midterm elections wave that gave the party sweeping wins in state governments across the country. Former state lawmaker Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins defeated three Republicans, including one endorsed by...