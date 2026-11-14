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Southeast Asian leaders will call for peaceful resolutions of conflicts. Trump will join final talks
By JIM GOMEZ — Associated Press,12 days ago
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Some of the world’s most intractable conflicts will be high on the agenda when Southeast Asian leaders gather in the Philippine capital for annual summit meetings this weekend. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to join them for the final talks. The three-day summit...