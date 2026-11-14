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With shifting Iran rhetoric following US elections, Trump leaves Mideast in limbo about path ahead
By AAMER MADHANI, MATTHEW LEEBEN FINLEY — Associated Press,12 days ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has had a lot to say about his thinking on the way ahead in the Iran war since Republicans were trounced in last week's midterm elections. In exchanges with reporters, broadcast interviews and social media posts since Election Day, he's somehow managed to...