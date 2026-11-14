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Huge crowds and low vaccination rates raise measles alarms as Pope Leo XIV visits South America
By ELÉONORE HUGHES — Associated Press,12 days ago
While millions of Catholics gather to catch a glimpse of Pope Leo XIV in South America, health authorities are watching for a different kind of visitor: measles. Cases are already surging in the region this year and mass gatherings provide an opportunity for one of the world's most contagious viruses to spread further.