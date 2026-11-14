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India seeks to triple clean energy capacity to 900 gigawatts by 2035, but major hurdles remain
By SIBI ARASU — Associated Press,12 days ago
BENGALURU, India (AP) — With the United Nations climate talks underway, India has set an ambitious goal of installing enough clean power to supply more than 1 billion homes by 2035, and has approved nearly $20 billion in power grid upgrades to ease bottlenecks that prevent some solar and wind energy from reaching consumers.