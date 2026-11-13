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Democrats poised to flip 7 NC congressional seats, though recounts loom
By Caroline Yaffa, WRAL state government reporter,11 days ago
Democrats appear to have flipped seven of North Carolina's 14 congressional seats after county election officials finalized their vote counts Friday, marking a historic shift in the state's representation in Washington. Six of those victories had already been apparent before Friday when officials finished counting the final votes cast this...
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